Blackstone Holdings I Cuts Stake in Energy Transfer (ET)

Fintel reports that Blackstone Holdings I has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 160.74MM shares of Energy Transfer LP (ET). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 171.55MM shares and 5.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 6.30% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.69% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Energy Transfer is $16.83. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 31.69% from its latest reported closing price of $12.78.

The projected annual revenue for Energy Transfer is $90,670MM, an increase of 3.00%. The projected annual EPS is $1.63, an increase of 20.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1058 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Transfer. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ET is 0.95%, an increase of 5.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.68% to 1,425,951K shares. The put/call ratio of ET is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 178,181K shares representing 5.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,666K shares, representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 1.05% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 82,397K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,976K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 0.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 61,201K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ET by 89.14% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 59,293K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,225K shares, representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 10.00% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 57,960K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,236K shares, representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ET by 5.76% over the last quarter.

Energy Transfer Declares $0.30 Dividend

On January 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.22 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $12.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.35%, the lowest has been 5.47%, and the highest has been 26.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.06 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.72. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.13%.

Energy Transfer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States. Strategically positioned in all of the major U.S. production basins, its core operations include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation; and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer Operating, L.P. also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units of Sunoco LP , and the general partner interest and 39.7 million common units of USA Compression Partners, LP.

