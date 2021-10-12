US Markets
Blackstone, Hipgnosis partner to invest $1 bln into music

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Private equity firm Blackstone Inc said on Tuesday it would employ $1 billion in partnership with Hipgnosis Songs Management to buy music rights, record songs and manage catalogues, at a time when online streaming has gained popularity.

As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, an adviser to the London-listed investor of music catalogues Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L, which will also benefit from the investment in the form of rights to co-invest in future acquisitions.

As part of the partnership, Blackstone will take an ownership stake in Hipgnosis Song Management, an adviser to the London-listed investor of music catalogues Hipgnosis Songs Fund SONG.L, which will also benefit from the investment in the form of rights to co-invest in future acquisitions.

