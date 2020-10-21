Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.12, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $12.12, representing a -18.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.96 and a 53.22% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGB Dividend History page.

