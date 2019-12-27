Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.46, the dividend yield is 9.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $14.46, representing a -4.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.15 and a 8.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.34.

