Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund (BGB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.14, the dividend yield is 9.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGB was $12.14, representing a -19.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.99 and a 53.48% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

