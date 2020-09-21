Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.95, the dividend yield is 6.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $13.95, representing a -17.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 61.27% increase over the 52 week low of $8.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.