Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2020

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.079 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.86, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $13.86, representing a -15.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.45 and a 60.23% increase over the 52 week low of $8.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BSL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BSL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IPKW with an increase of 25.36% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BSL at 2.94%.

