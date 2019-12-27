Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.101 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.23, the dividend yield is 7.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $16.23, representing a -8.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.72 and a 7.27% increase over the 52 week low of $15.13.

