Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Blackstone GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.093 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BSL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BSL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.54, the dividend yield is 8.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BSL was $13.54, representing a -20.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $17 and a 56.53% increase over the 52 week low of $8.65.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BSL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

