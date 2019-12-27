Blackstone GSO Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Blackstone GSO Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.163 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.72, the dividend yield is 12.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $15.72, representing a -4.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.41 and a 14.66% increase over the 52 week low of $13.71.

