Blackstone GSO Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Blackstone GSO Long Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BGX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.71, the dividend yield is 9.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGX was $12.71, representing a -23.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.51 and a 61.7% increase over the 52 week low of $7.86.

