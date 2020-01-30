Blackstone Group Turns To Profit In Q4

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $483.15 million or $0.71 per share compared to a loss of $10.87 million or $0.02 per share in the previous year.

Distributable earnings grew to $914.04 million from $722.08 million in the prior year.

Total revenues for the quarter surged to $2.09 billion from $504.98 million in the previous year.

Blackstone has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.61 per share to record holders of common shares at the close of business on February 10, 2020. This dividend will be paid on February 18, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.