Blackstone Group Takes High Asset Losses in Its First Quarter

Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX), the world's largest alternative asset manager, reported first-quarter earnings Thursday morning. The investment group experienced major asset losses, but increased its fees and distributable earnings.

Blackstone Group's earnings fell along with the rest of the stock market during the first quarter as COVID-19 wrecked global economies. Private equity saw the greatest losses, with corporate private equity declining 22% and tactical opportunities falling 16%. Opportunistic real estate declined 9%, and credit and insurance was down 14%. Hedge fund solutions fell 8.6%.

Image source: Getty images.

Despite those losses, Blackstone remained optimistic. "Blackstone's first-quarter financial results reflect the unprecedented market and global economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said CEO Stephen Schwarzman. But, he said, "Throughout our firm's 35-year history, we have weathered many difficult periods, including the global financial crisis, only to emerge stronger than before."

Bright spots for Blackstone

There were several strong points in the report: Fee-related earnings up 25% year over year, while distributable earnings grew 4%, or $0.46 per share. However, that missed the $0.50 consensus target of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The company has abundant assets for investments, after having raised $250 billion over the past two years. It currently has $538 billion in total assets under management, up 5% year over year, with $27 billion flowing in during this quarter. Fee-earning assets under management are $423 billion, a 20% increase year over year. Most importantly, Blackstone has $150 billion in cash to invest in new opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than The Blackstone Group L.P.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and The Blackstone Group L.P. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.