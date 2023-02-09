Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in MPLX (MPLX)

Fintel reports that Blackstone Group Management L.L.C. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 50.52MM shares of MPLX LP (MPLX). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 66.13MM shares and 6.50% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.61% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.37% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for MPLX is $39.56. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from its latest reported closing price of $34.59.

The projected annual revenue for MPLX is $10,888MM, an increase of 2.45%. The projected annual EPS is $3.59, a decrease of 4.96%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in MPLX. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPLX is 1.09%, a decrease of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 303,502K shares. The put/call ratio of MPLX is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Blackstone Group holds 54,954K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,574K shares, representing a decrease of 4.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 9.48% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 21,023K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,093K shares, representing an increase of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 8.08% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 20,512K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,572K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 89.90% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 20,280K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,222K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 13,065K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,511K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPLX by 1.57% over the last quarter.

MPLX Declares $0.78 Dividend

On January 11, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $34.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.96%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.17%, the lowest has been 6.70%, and the highest has been 27.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.33 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.36 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

MPLX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

