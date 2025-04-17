Stocks
BX

BLACKSTONE GROUP Earnings Results: $BX Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 17, 2025 — 07:30 am EDT

BLACKSTONE GROUP ($BX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, missing estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $2,763,850,000, missing estimates of $2,866,619,780 by $-102,769,780.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BLACKSTONE GROUP insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 42,249 shares for an estimated $7,433,289
  • RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 592 shares for an estimated $98,724 and 0 sales.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 901 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 864 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 4,902,932 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $845,363,535
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 3,171,691 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $546,862,962
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,832,392 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $488,361,028
  • EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,629,914 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $281,029,771
  • LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 1,613,932 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $278,274,155
  • BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,604,699 shares (-46.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $276,682,201
  • ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 1,586,512 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,546,399

BLACKSTONE GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

BLACKSTONE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

