BLACKSTONE GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BLACKSTONE GROUP ($BX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,866,619,780 and earnings of $1.12 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Insider Trading Activity

BLACKSTONE GROUP insiders have traded $BX stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G FINLEY (Chief Legal Officer) sold 42,249 shares for an estimated $7,433,289

RUTH PORAT has made 6 purchases buying 592 shares for an estimated $98,724 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 901 institutional investors add shares of BLACKSTONE GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 854 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/17, 11/07, 10/21 and 0 sales.

on 03/17, 11/07, 10/21 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 10/24 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/26.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for BLACKSTONE GROUP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BX forecast page.

BLACKSTONE GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $BX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $192.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $181.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Etinenne Ricard from BMO Capital set a target price of $134.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $150.0 on 10/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.