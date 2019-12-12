Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Blackstone Group (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $54.16, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 4.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.94% in that time.

BX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 3550% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 219.73% from the year-ago period.

BX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $5.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.88% and -9.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BX is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.83.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.