Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Moves -1.64%: What You Should Know

Blackstone Group (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $40.76, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 6.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 33.13% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 30.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.62, up 40.91% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.68 billion, up 53.91% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $7.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.27% and +30.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.42% lower within the past month. BX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note BX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.85, so we one might conclude that BX is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 0.82 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Management was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

