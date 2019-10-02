Blackstone Group (BX) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know

Blackstone Group (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $46.66, moving -1.17% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had lost 3.08% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BX to post earnings of $0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.48 billion, down 19.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.31 per share and revenue of $5.53 billion, which would represent changes of +2.21% and -7.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. BX is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BX has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.47 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.99, which means BX is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.