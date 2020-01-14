Blackstone Group (BX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Blackstone Group (BX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.11, moving -0.55% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment manager had gained 7.15% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.88% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.69, up 3550% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.63 billion, up 223.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower within the past month. BX is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, BX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

Investors should also note that BX has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

