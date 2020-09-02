Blackstone, GIP make takeover bid for Kansas City Southern - WSJ

Sept 2 (Reuters) - A clutch of investors led by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N has made a takeover bid for U.S. railroad operator Kansas City Southern KSU.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone Group and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) submitted a fresh takeover bid after an earlier attempt was rebuffed by the company, the people said, according to the report. (https://on.wsj.com/2QPlsss)

WSJ had reported in July that the buyout investor group was considering a takeover bid for Kansas City Southern in a deal valued at about $20 billion.

Kansas City Southern, which has a market capital over $17 billion, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

