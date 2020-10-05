Blackstone for-profit social housing bond takes CMBS route

LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank is pre-marketing a cross between a mortgage securitisation and a social housing secured bond, sponsored by social housing provider Sage Housing, which is owned by Blackstone and Regis.

Deutsche is sole arranger, bookrunner and lead manager for the deal, called Sage AR Funding No. 1 Plc. It is offering up to £220m of 5.1-year notes across seven tranches backed by a single floating rate loan.

The loan is secured by 1,609 social housing units across 113 residential sites in the UK.

Typical housing association secured bonds are longer-dated and targeted at traditional fixed rate corporate investors. They are also usually sponsored by not-for-profit housing associations.

Sage Housing is a for-profit organisation, but is regulated by the same social housing regulator as the not-for-profit firms.

And unlike typical social housing deals which benefit from a corporate guarantee, there is no such guarantee for the Sage deal.

Moody's highlights the "high quality newly built collateral portfolio, the granular rental cash flow and high tenant demand for social housing." But it says those strengths are offset by the high 92% LTV, the lack of amortisation, a high default risk and the macroeconomic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal's Class A is rated to Triple A by Moody's and DBRS, and benefits from 59.5% subordination - far higher than the approximately 10% required in a typical residential mortgage securitisation, and firmly in commercial mortgage backed territory.

The deal meets the 2020 Social Bond Principles and has a second party ESG opinion from Sustainalytics. The sponsor will retain the junior tranche to comply with the 5% minimum risk retention amount under securitisation regulations.

The capital structure is as follows (tranche sizes are subject to change):

Class

£m

M/D

WAL (yrs)

A

89.1

AAA

5.1

B

17.6

AA

5.1

C

17.6

A

5.1

D

24.2

BBB

5.1

E

41.8

BB

5.1

F

18.7

B

5.1

R

11

NR

5.1

(Reporting by Chris Moore, editing by Alex Chambers)

((chris.moore@refinitiv.com; +442075425018;))

