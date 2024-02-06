News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone exploring stake sale in telecom networks company Sipartech -sources

Credit: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON

February 06, 2024 — 01:56 pm EST

Written by Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley for Reuters ->

By Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Blackstone BX.N is exploring the sale of its stake in French telecom infrastructure provider Sipartech, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Blackstone is looking to hire advisers for a sale of its 49.9% stake in the company, which could value Sipartech at up to 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), the people said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.

A spokesperson for Blackstone declined to comment, while Sipartech did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Blackstone acquired the stake in 2019 from growth equity investor Summit Partners, who invested in the business alongside founder and CEO Julien Santina in 2016.

The company is present in 10 European countries, connecting data centres through a network of more than 30,000 kms (18,641 miles) of fibre, according to data published on its website.

($1 = 0.9301 euros)

(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Amy-Jo Crowley, editing by Anousha Sakoui and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((andres.gonzalez@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7551 790019; Reuters Messaging: andres.gonzalez.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.