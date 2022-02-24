Blackstone denies it made buyout approach to Toshiba

Adds Toshiba response, background

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N has never approached Toshiba Corp 6502.T about a potential buyout, the two companies said on Thursday, denying a media report.

Nikkei Business Publications reported on Thursday that U.S. private equity firm Blackstone had made a buyout offer for the Japanese company, citing multiple unidentified sources. It said executives of both companies met in January.

"Blackstone has never approached Toshiba about a take-private," a Blackstone spokesperson said.

"Blackstone has never submitted an informal or formal proposal, verbally or in writing, and has no plans to do so," the spokesperson added.

A Toshiba spokesperson also denied the report.

The troubled $18 billion conglomerate was once one of corporate Japan's mightiest companies before being weakened by scandal. Yet it retains a number of attractive businesses from defence equipment to semiconductors.

Toshiba has announced a revised restructuring plan that would see it split off its devices business. Previously it planned to also break off its flash memory chip unit and its energy and infrastructure business. Some investors are calling on it to resume a strategic review and solicit buyout bids.

Some shareholders, particularly foreign activist funds, have been opposed to Toshiba's plan to split, seeing greater returns in a buyout. A deal to go private would also allow shareholders to exit their investment relatively quickly, as opposed to having to wait out a break-up that could take some years.

Management has said the break-up would be the best option to maximise value.

