Blackstone denies it made buyout approach to Toshiba

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N has never approached Toshiba Corp 6502.T about a potential buyout, a spokesperson for the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday.

Nikkei Business Publications reported on Thursday that Blackstone had made an early buyout offer for the company, quoting multiple sources.

"Blackstone has never submitted an informal or formal proposal, verbally or in writing, and has no plans to do so," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Dave Dolan Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by David Goodman )

