US Markets
BX

Blackstone denies it made buyout approach to Toshiba

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Blackstone Inc has never approached Toshiba Corp about a potential buyout, a spokesperson for the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday.

TOKYO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N has never approached Toshiba Corp 6502.T about a potential buyout, a spokesperson for the U.S. private equity firm said on Thursday.

Nikkei Business Publications reported on Thursday that Blackstone had made an early buyout offer for the company, quoting multiple sources.

"Blackstone has never submitted an informal or formal proposal, verbally or in writing, and has no plans to do so," the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Dave Dolan Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by David Goodman )

((elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2748; Reuters Messaging: elaine.lies@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular