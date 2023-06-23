News & Insights

Blackstone considers sale of Spanish loan portfolio, sources

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

June 23, 2023 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by Jesús Aguado for Reuters ->

MADRID, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. fund Blackstone BX.N is considering selling an unsecured loan portfolio with a face value of 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion), two sources with knowledge of the process said on Friday.

Most of the loans are part of a property portfolio worth 10 billion euros sold by Santander SAN.MC to Blackstone, following the rescue of Banco Popular in 2017.

The deal then involved the creation of a 51% owned by Blackstone, while Santander took the remainder.

Blackstone and Santander declined to comment.

Newspaper Cinco Dias, which first reported the news on Friday, did not mention the price or potential discount on the sale of the unsecured portfolio.

Spanish banks were very active in shedding real estate assets that lost value during the economic slump that followed the 2007 bursting of Spain's real estate bubble.

Non-performing loans at Spanish banks stood near record lows of 3.51% in March, far below the all-time high of 13.6% in December 2013.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((jesus.aguado@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 835 68 32; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: jesus.aguado.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

