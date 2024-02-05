Blackstone considers bid for luxury skincare company L'Occitane - Bloomberg News

Adds statement from Blackstone, background

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N is considering a bid for skincare company L'Occitane International SA 0973.HK, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The private equity giant has been considering preliminary due diligence as it evaluates a potential offer while also considering the possibility of teaming up with L'Occitane’s billionaire chairman Reinold Geiger on a buyout, the report added.

Blackstone declined to comment, while L'Occitane did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The Hong Kong-listed skincare specialist company's controlling shareholder had decided against a deal to take the company private in September last year.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

