Blackstone closes PE secondary funds at record $25 billion

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 18, 2023 — 03:32 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N raised a record $25 billion for two funds that dabble in secondaries and co-investments, the asset manager said on Wednesday.

Strategic Partners IX raised $22.2 billion, the world's largest secondaries fundraise ever, while Strategic Partners GP Solutions raised $2.7 billion.

Blackstone Strategic Partners is its illiquid fund investing arm that provides a range of liquidity solutions to both investors and private equity sponsors.

Founded in 2000, Blackstone Strategic Partners had $67 billion of assets under management as of Sept. 30 last year. It has closed over 1,900 transactions across its private equity, infrastructure, and real estate platforms.

New York-based Blackstone's unlisted real estate income trust also secured a $4 billion investment from the University of California earlier this month.

