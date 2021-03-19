US Markets
BX

Blackstone closes inaugural growth equity fund at $4.5 billion

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

March 19 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, the world's largest manager of alternative assets such as private equity and real estate, said on Friday it closed Blackstone Growth, its inaugural growth equity fund, at $4.5 billion.

