World Markets
BX

Blackstone, Carlyle to cover U.S. abortion-related travel costs

Contributor
Chibuike Oguh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Private equity firms Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc will reimburse U.S. employees' expenses for traveling out of state to access abortion reproduction care services.

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Blackstone Inc BX.N and Carlyle Group Inc CG.O will reimburse U.S. employees' expenses for traveling out of state to access abortion reproduction care services.

Other Wall Street firms, including J.P. Morgan JPM.N and Goldman Sachs GSGSC.UL, have announced similar measures after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

A Blackstone spokesperson confirmed its new policy in a statement to Reuters. Carlyle Chief Executive Kewsong Lee notified staff about the new benefit in a memo on Monday, a spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Chibuike.Oguh@thomsonreuters.com; +332-219-1834; Reuters Messaging: chibuike.oguh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX CG JPM

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular