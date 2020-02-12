US Markets

Blackstone, Carlyle make $17.5 bid for Thyssenkrupp elevator - sources

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Arno Schuetze Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Edward Taylor Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

A consortium consisting of Blackstone, Carlyle and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made a roughly 16 billion euro ($17.5 billion) bid for Thyssenkrupp's elevator unit, two people familiar with the matter said.

FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A consortium consisting of Blackstone BX.N, Carlyle CG.O and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has made a roughly 16 billion euro ($17.5 billion) bid for Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE elevator unit, two people familiar with the matter said.

The bid is the highest among private equity suitors, who had until Tuesday to submit binding bids, the people said, adding no decision has been made on who has advanced to the final round of the auction.

Representatives for the consortium declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Arno Schuetze, Tom Kaeckenhoff and Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular