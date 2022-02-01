US Markets
BX

Blackstone, Carlyle consider joint bid for Novartis generics unit - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Private equity firms Blackstone Inc and Carlyle Group Inc are in talks about potentially teaming up on a bid for Swiss drugmaker Novartis' generics unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Blackstone Inc BX.N and Carlyle Group Inc CG.O are in talks about potentially teaming up on a bid for Swiss drugmaker Novartis' NOVN.S generics unit, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The companies have been studying the merits of a joint offer for the Sandoz business, which could be valued at around $25 billion, according to the report.

Other buyout firms are also considering bids, Bloomberg News said.

Last year, Novartis announced a strategic review of its generics unit, Sandoz, after years of revamping the business, as price pressures mount in the off-patent drug sector.

Carlyle and Novartis declined to comment, while Blackstone did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX CG NOVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular