Blackstone (BX) Stock Up 3.3% on Q1 Earnings Beat, AUM Up Y/Y

Shares of Blackstone BX gained 3.3%, following the release of its first-quarter 2021 results. Distributable earnings of 96 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 72 cents. Moreover, the figure represents a significant rise from 46 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.



Results for the quarter primarily benefited from an improvement in revenues. Moreover, a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance, mainly driven by inflows, was a positive for the company. However, higher operating expenses were the undermining factor.



Net income attributable to Blackstone was $1.75 billion against a net loss of $1.07 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total quarterly segment revenues were $2.05 billion, up 79.5% year over year. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 billion. On a GAAP basis, revenues were $5.30 billion against negative revenues of $3.08 billion reported in the prior-year quarter.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) were $2.05 billion against negative expenses of $638.1 million in the year-ago quarter. A significant rise in total compensation and benefits costs was recorded in the quarter.



As of Mar 31, 2021, Blackstone had $5.4 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments as well as $13.1 billion in cash and net investments. Further, the company has a $2.3-billion undrawn credit revolver.

AUM Improves

Fee-earning AUM grew 13.8% year over year to $481.23 billion as of Mar 31, 2021. Total AUM amounted to $648.80 billion as of the same date, up 20.6% year over year. The rise in total AUM was largely driven by $31.6 billion of inflows.



As of Mar 31, 2021, undrawn capital available for investment was $148.2 billion.

Our Viewpoint

Growth in AUM, driven by inflows, is expected to continue aiding Blackstone’s top line in the near term. Also, the company is well-positioned to gain from its fund-raising ability. However, continuously increasing expenses are expected to hamper the bottom line to an extent in the near term.

Performance & Upcoming Release Date of Other Investment Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.77 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64. The figure reflects a rise of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Cohen & Steers’ CNS first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Nevertheless, the bottom line was 29.5% higher than the year-ago figure.



Invesco IVZ is slated to release quarterly results on Apr 27.

