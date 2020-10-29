Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Costs Up

Blackstone’s BX third-quarter 2020 distributable earnings of 63 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Moreover, the figure represents a rise of 8.6% from the prior-year quarter.



Results primarily benefited from an improvement in revenues. Moreover, a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance, mainly driven by inflows, was a positive for the company. However, higher operating expenses were the undermining factor. Probably, because of this, shares of the company lost 3.1% following the earnings release.



Net income attributable to Blackstone was $794.7 million, up 2% year over year.

Segment Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total segment revenues were $1.46 billion, up 6.3% year over year. The reported figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, revenues of $3.03 billion were up 74.8% from the prior-year quarter.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) increased 64.9% year over year to $1.33 billion. The rise in total compensation and benefits costs were partly offset by lower general, administrative and other costs, interest expenses, and fund expenses.



As of Sep 30, 2020, Blackstone had $5.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments as well as $11.1 billion in cash and net investments. Further, the company has a $1.6-billion undrawn credit revolver.

AUM Improves

Fee-earning AUM grew 12.8% year over year to $444.51 billion as of Sep 30, 2020. Total AUM amounted to $584.38 billion as of Sep 30, 2020, up 5.5% year over year. The rise in total AUM was largely driven by $15.1 billion of inflows.



As of Sep 30, 2020, undrawn capital available for investment was $152.4 billion.

Share Repurchase Update

The company repurchased 2 million shares in the quarter.

Our Viewpoint

Growth in AUM, driven by inflows, is expected to continue aiding Blackstone’s top line in the near term amid the coronavirus-induced crisis. Also, the company is well-positioned to gain from its fund-raising ability. However, continuously increasing expenses are expected to hamper the bottom line to an extent in the near term.

Performance of Other Investment Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $9.22 per share hugely surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.81. The figure reflects a rise of 29% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Invesco IVZ reported third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents. However, the bottom line declined 24.3% from the prior-year quarter.



Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s AMG third-quarter 2020 economic earnings of $3.27 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.86. Also, the bottom line grew 3.5% year over year.

