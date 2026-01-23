Blackstone (BX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $154.36, changing hands as low as $151.91 per share. Blackstone Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BX's low point in its 52 week range is $115.66 per share, with $190.085 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.88. The BX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

