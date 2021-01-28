Blackstone (BX) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues, Costs & AUM Rise

Blackstone’s BX fourth-quarter 2020 distributable earnings of $1.13 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents. Moreover, the figure represents a rise of 56.9% from the prior-year quarter.



Results for the quarter primarily benefited from an improvement in revenues. Moreover, a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance, mainly driven by inflows, was a positive for the company. However, higher operating expenses were the undermining factor.



Net income attributable to Blackstone was $748.9 million, up 55% year over year.



For 2020, distributable earnings of $2.65 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45. Also, the bottom line was 14.7% higher than that in 2019. Net income was $1.05 billion, down 49% year over year.

Segment Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total quarterly segment revenues were $2.80 billion, up 56.4% year over year. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.18 billion. On a GAAP basis, revenues of $3.63 billion were up 73.5% from the prior-year quarter.



For the year, total segment revenues of $6.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.88 billion. The top line was 16.7% higher than the 2019 number.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) for the reported quarter increased 44.7% year over year to $1.61 billion. A rise in total compensation and benefits costs, and general, administrative and other costs were partly offset by lower interest expenses and fund expenses.



As of Dec 31, 2020, Blackstone had $5.6 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments as well as $11.5 billion in cash and net investments. Further, the company has a $2.3-billion undrawn credit revolver.

AUM Improves

Fee-earning AUM grew 15% year over year to $469.43 billion as of Dec 31, 2020. Total AUM amounted to $618.56 billion as of the same date, up 8.3% year over year. The rise in total AUM was largely driven by $32.29 billion of inflows.



As of Dec 31, 2020, undrawn capital available for investment was $147.7 billion.

Our Viewpoint

Growth in AUM, driven by inflows, is expected to continue aiding Blackstone’s top line in the near term amid the coronavirus-induced crisis. Also, the company is well-positioned to gain from its fund-raising ability. However, continuously increasing expenses are expected to hamper the bottom line to an extent in the near term.

Performance & Upcoming Release Date of Other Investment Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $10.18 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.84. The figure reflects a rise of 22.1% from the year-ago quarter’s number.



Invesco IVZ reported fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. Also, the bottom line grew 12.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. WDR is scheduled to release results on Feb 2.

