Blackstone (BX) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Blackstone’s BX first-quarter 2023 distributable earnings of 97 cents per share were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 37% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was 96 cents per share.



Results primarily benefited from a rise in assets under management (AUM) balance, mainly driven by decent inflows and lower expenses. However, a tough operating environment hurt performance fees and management fees, which led to a fall in revenues.



Net income attributable to Blackstone was $85.8 million compared with $1.22 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Revenues, Expenses Decline

Total segment revenues were $2.49 billion, down 29% year over year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.44 billion. We had projected total segment revenues of $2.27 billion.



On a GAAP basis, revenues were $1.38 billion, plunging 73%.



Total expenses (GAAP basis) were $1.19 billion, down 46%. The decline was due to a fall in total compensation and benefits costs.



As of Mar 31, 2023, Blackstone had $8.1 billion in total cash, cash equivalents and corporate treasury investments and $16.8 billion in cash and net investments. The company has a $4.1 billion credit revolver.

AUM Improves

Fee-earning AUM grew 8% year over year to $732 billion as of Mar 31, 2023. Total AUM amounted to $991.3 billion as of the same date, up 8%. The rise in total AUM was primarily driven by $40.4 billion in inflows during the reported quarter.



We had projected fee-earning AUM and total AUM of $718.3 billion and $975.9 billion, respectively.



As of Mar 31, 2023, the undrawn capital available for investment was $193.9 billion.

Our Take

Blackstone remains well-poised for top-line growth, supported by a continued rise in AUM. The company is expected to keep gaining from its fund-raising ability. However, high expenses and a challenging operating backdrop are expected to hurt the bottom line in the near term.



Blackstone Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Blackstone Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Blackstone Inc. Quote

Currently, Blackstone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance & Earnings Release Date of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $7.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.71. However, the figure reflects a decrease of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for adjusted earnings was $7.37.



Results have benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and assets under management (AUM) balance were major headwinds for BLK.



Invesco’s IVZ is slated to announce first quarter 2023 numbers on Apr 25.



Over the past week, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Invesco’s quarterly earnings has moved 2.9% north to 35 cents, implying a 37.5% decline from the prior-year reported number.

