Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

Deborah Sophia Reuters
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Wednesday it would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the underwear maker at $1.2 billion.

Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara Blakely would become the executive chairwoman of Spanx's newly appointed board.

