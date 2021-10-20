Blackstone buys majority stake in shapewear maker Spanx

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Inc BX.N said on Wednesday it would buy a majority stake in Spanx, valuing the underwear maker at $1.2 billion.

Spanx founder and Chief Executive Officer Sara Blakely would become the executive chairwoman of Spanx's newly appointed board.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

