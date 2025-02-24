Blackstone To Buy Safe Harbor Marina From Sun Communities For $5.65 Bln

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure to buy Safe Harbor Marina, the largest marina and superyacht servicing business in the United States, from Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) for $5.65 billion.

Safe Harbor owns and operates 138 marinas across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and is the industry leader in the boat storage and servicing industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Heidi Boyd, Senior Managing Director in Blackstone's infrastructure business said, "Marinas benefit from key long-term thematic tailwinds including the growth of travel and leisure as well as population inflows into coastal cities. We believe Safe Harbor is the best positioned company in this sector, and we look forward to working with their terrific team to invest behind their existing marinas and to expand their footprint.

