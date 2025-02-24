News & Insights

Markets
BX

Blackstone To Buy Safe Harbor Marina From Sun Communities For $5.65 Bln

February 24, 2025 — 10:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Blackstone (BX) announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure to buy Safe Harbor Marina, the largest marina and superyacht servicing business in the United States, from Sun Communities, Inc (SUI) for $5.65 billion.

Safe Harbor owns and operates 138 marinas across the U.S. and Puerto Rico and is the industry leader in the boat storage and servicing industry.

Commenting on the announcement, Heidi Boyd, Senior Managing Director in Blackstone's infrastructure business said, "Marinas benefit from key long-term thematic tailwinds including the growth of travel and leisure as well as population inflows into coastal cities. We believe Safe Harbor is the best positioned company in this sector, and we look forward to working with their terrific team to invest behind their existing marinas and to expand their footprint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.