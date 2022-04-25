US Markets
Blackstone boosts property sector bets with $7.6 bln deal for PS Business Parks

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Blackstone Inc on Monday raised its bets on the property sector with a $7.6 billion deal to buy real estate investment trust (REIT) PS Business Parks.

April 25 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N on Monday raised its bets on the property sector with a $7.6 billion deal to buy real estate investment trust (REIT) PS Business Parks PSB.N.

Under the deal, affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate will pay shareholders of PS Business Parks $187.50 for each share they own, marking a premium of nearly 12% to the stock's last closing price.

The deal announced by the two companies comes less than a week after the world's biggest alternative asset manager announced a $12.8 billion deal for student housing company American Campus Communities Inc ACC.N.

Blackstone had in December agreed to buy Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a $3.6 billion deal.

