Blackstone, Bill Gates' Cascade join hands for Signature Aviation bid

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Blackstone Group Inc BX.N on Friday pushed ahead with its proposal to buy out Signature Aviation SIGSI.L in a deal worth $4.29 billion, securing the support of the private jet servicing company's biggest shareholder Bill Gates' Cascade Investment.

Blackstone and Cascade, which owns a 20% stake in the company, is in exclusive talks with the London-based company about a joint proposal, which would involve a cash offer of $5.17 per share, Blackstone said.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.