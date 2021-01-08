Markets
BX

Blackstone, Bill Gates' Cascade Agree To Pursue Joint Offer For Signature Aviation

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Blackstone and Bill Gates' Cascade Investment are in advanced discussions with Signature Aviation plc. (SIG.L) in respect of the joint offer proposal, which would involve a cash offer of $5.17 per share, Blackstone said in a statement.

Blackstone said Signature has confirmed that it supports the joint offer or status of Blackstone and Cascade.

In connection with the joint offer proposal, Blackstone and Cascade have entered into an exclusivity arrangement under which Cascade has agreed to work exclusively with Blackstone to pursue the Joint offer proposal and not to work with any other possible offeror with respect to a joint offer for the company or an offer whereby Cascade would receive any form of equity consideration.

As of on 7 January 2021, Cascade and its related entities owned or controlled 157.58 million Signature shares, representing about 19.01 percent of Signature's issued share capital.

As per the U.K. rule, Blackstone and Cascade are required, by no later than 5.00pm (London time) on 14 January 2021 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company or announce that they do not intend to make an offer. The deadline can be extended with the consent of the U.K. Panel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular