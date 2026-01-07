Markets
Blackstone Becomes Air Control Concepts' Sole Institutional Investor

January 07, 2026 — 08:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Air Control Concepts announced that funds managed by Blackstone's private equity strategy for individual investors have signed and closed the acquisition of Madison Dearborn Partners' remaining equity stake in Air Control Concepts, following Blackstone's original investment in July 2024. Founder Brad Hobbs, and his family will also invest alongside Blackstone. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, Air Control Concepts operates across 35 states and Canada through a network of more than 38 operating companies and over 1,900 associates.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
