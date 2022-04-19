Blackstone backs perpetual students

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone is backing perpetual students with its purchase of American Campus Communities for $12.8 billion, https://ir.americancampus.com/news-events/press-releases/news-details/2022/American-Campus-Communities-Announces-13-Billion-Transaction-with-Blackstone-Funds/default.aspx including debt. ACC, a real estate investment trust, builds and manages student housing.

The investment thesis is similar to Blackstone’s purchase of a UK student housing firm for $6 billion https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/blackstone-bets-big-on-boris-british-housing-hedge in 2020. Many U.S. universities haven’t built enough housing in recent years, so they need to create more accommodation. Meanwhile, cash flows largely ignore recessions because, when jobs become scarce, school looks better than unemployment. Even Covid-19 proved a short-lived blip. And ACC's portfolio skews to strong institutions like https://ir.americancampus.com/news-events/press-releases/news-details/2022/American-Campus-Communities-Announces-13-Billion-Transaction-with-Blackstone-Funds/default.aspx the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California, Berkeley.

For ACC boss Bill Bayless, the deal secures a premium for shareholders and ends a spat with activist investor Land & Buildings. Vehicles like Blackstone's don’t require huge returns – rental yields on dorms average under 5% – but they do need to put a lot of cash to work. The purchase fits that bill. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has returned a respectable 12% annually since inception. Still, investors may wonder whether it really makes sense for private funds to pay up for publicly traded REITs. (By Robert Cyran)

