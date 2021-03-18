US Markets
VEI

Blackstone-backed Vine Energy opens below offer price in market debut

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Shares of Vine Energy Inc fell 2% in their market debut on Thursday, after the Blackstone-backed natural gas explorer failed to impress investors in what was the first initial public offering by a U.S. shale producer since 2017.

Adds background, company financials

March 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Vine Energy Inc VEI.N fell 2% in their market debut on Thursday, after the Blackstone-backed BX.N natural gas explorer failed to impress investors in what was the first initial public offering by a U.S. shale producer since 2017.

The lacklustre debut underscores a lack of investor optimism towards the shale industry, despite oil and natural gas prices rebounding from last year, when they crashed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vine Energy's stock opened at $13.75 per share, giving the company a valuation of $952.7 million.

The stock's opening trade is a rare departure from the trend of eye-popping stock market debuts as the U.S. capital markets enjoy a record run. Tech heavyweights Coupang Inc CPNG.N, Roblox Corp RBLX.N and Airbnb ABNB.O all surged in their market debuts.

Vine Energy priced its offering of 21.5 million shares at $14 per share on Wednesday, below the expected range. The company raised $301 million in its IPO.

Vine Energy earlier reported a pro forma net loss of $98.3 million on total revenue of $378.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEI BX CPNG RBLX ABNB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular