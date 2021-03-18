Blackstone-backed Vine Energy opens below offer price in market debut

March 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Vine Energy Inc VEI.N fell 2% in their market debut on Thursday, after the Blackstone-backed BX.N natural gas explorer failed to impress investors in its initial public offering.

Stock opened at $13.75 per share, down from the offer price of $14 per share.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

