News & Insights

US Markets
BX

Blackstone-backed Indian REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

May 19, 2023 — 12:17 am EDT

Written by Rama Venkat for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Nexus Select Trust NEXE.NS, a Blackstone Inc BX.N-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday.

The company, better known as Nexus Malls, had said its initial public offer (IPO) was priced at 100 rupees a share.

Nexus Malls, which will be India's first publicly traded retail REIT, comprises 17 shopping complexes, two hotels and three office buildings.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.