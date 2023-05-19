Blackstone-backed Indian REIT Nexus Malls pre-opens 3% higher in trading debut

BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Nexus Select Trust NEXE.NS, a Blackstone Inc BX.N-backed Indian retail REIT, pre-opened 3% higher at 103 rupees in their trading debut on Friday.

The company, better known as Nexus Malls, had said its initial public offer (IPO) was priced at 100 rupees a share.

Nexus Malls, which will be India's first publicly traded retail REIT, comprises 17 shopping complexes, two hotels and three office buildings.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((ramavenkat.raman@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/ramavenkat0607; +91 8095218099;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.