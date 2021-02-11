Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

US Markets
Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Bumble Inc BMBL.O, backed by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday, indicating a flying start for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

At 10:35 am ET, Bumble's shares were indicated to open at $63, far above an initial public offering price of $43 per share, which raised $2.15 billion for the company.

