Blackstone-backed dating app operator Bumble's shares set to jump in debut

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Shares of Bumble Inc BMBL.O, backed by Blackstone Group Inc BX.N, were set for a near 47% jump in their market debut on Thursday, indicating a flying start for the operator of the dating app where women make the first move.

At 10:35 am ET, Bumble's shares were indicated to open at $63, far above an initial public offering price of $43 per share, which raised $2.15 billion for the company.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.