Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets

May 10 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N and Apollo Global Management APO.N were among bidders for some assets of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Wednesday.

PNC Financial Services PNC.N, Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited BKU.N were also part of around 20 bidders, the FDIC said, adding that one or more bidders submitted more than one bid.

The bids, which closed on March 10, were followed by First Citizens BancShares FCNCA.Opurchasing all the loans and deposits of SVB later that month.

FDIC, which took over SVB after depositors rushed to pull out their money in the bank, received equity appreciation rights in its stock worth as much as $500 million in return.

The deal announced in March said First Citizens will acquire SVB's assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion.

