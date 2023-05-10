Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets

May 10 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N, Apollo Global Management APO.N were among the bidders for some assets of bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Wednesday.

PNC Financial Services PNC.N, Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited BKU.N were also part of the 19 bidders, the FDIC said.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

