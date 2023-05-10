News & Insights

Blackstone, Apollo were among bidders for SVB's assets

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 07:04 pm EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc BX.N, Apollo Global Management APO.N were among the bidders for some assets of bankrupt Silicon Valley Bank, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) said on Wednesday.

PNC Financial Services PNC.N, Valley Bank, Citizens Bank and BankUnited BKU.N were also part of the 19 bidders, the FDIC said.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

